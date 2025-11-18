Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $660,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

