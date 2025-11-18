Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REPYY shares. Zacks Research cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
