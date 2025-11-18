Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.0250.

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.85 target price (down previously from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Getty Images from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Getty Images Price Performance

GETY opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $605.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.98 million. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Getty Images has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,470,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $7,878,981.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,641,345 shares in the company, valued at $160,355,853.15. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 25,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $53,921.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 131,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,144.28. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,752,512 shares of company stock worth $8,451,355. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 246,403 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 809.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

