Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 5,722 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,353 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

