H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In other news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,700.26. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $413,038.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,165.58. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,795,000 after buying an additional 721,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $40,584,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 200.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after acquiring an additional 548,017 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 287.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 275,654 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 439,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 249,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. H. B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

