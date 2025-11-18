Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) versus Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Head to Head Contrast

Risk and Volatility

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Blue Ridge Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $21.16 million 4.23 $6.75 million $1.38 12.01 Blue Ridge Bankshares $92.83 million 4.03 -$15.39 million $0.03 136.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank of South Carolina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Bank of South Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.2% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Bank of South Carolina pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 1,633.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Ridge Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 23.42% 13.59% 1.14% Blue Ridge Bankshares -8.84% -5.48% -0.52%

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

