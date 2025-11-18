Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as low as $2.56. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $2.6080, with a volume of 3,259 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Willamette Valley Vineyards currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 101,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

