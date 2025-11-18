ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.04. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 240 shares.
ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
About ARC Group Worldwide
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.
