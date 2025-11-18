Head-To-Head Survey: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) vs. Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.23% 9.10% 4.70% Office Properties Income Trust -62.99% -25.56% -8.02%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 2 11 8 0 2.29 Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $156.22, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 218.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Office Properties Income Trust pays out -0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Office Properties Income Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.20 billion 6.93 $527.54 million $4.72 27.62 Office Properties Income Trust $466.97 million 0.00 -$136.11 million ($4.90) 0.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Office Properties Income Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

