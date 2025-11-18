Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3,843.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 454,771 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 42,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,352.96. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,721,994.47. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 110,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,955 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The firm had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

