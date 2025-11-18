Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.40 and traded as high as C$18.57. Air Canada shares last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 3,333,000 shares trading hands.

AC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 177.01%. The business had revenue of C$5.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

