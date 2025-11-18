Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$31.18. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$30.64, with a volume of 57,102 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.21. The firm has a market cap of C$14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

