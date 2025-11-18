Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and traded as high as $66.21. Kubota shares last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 8,033 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kubota has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kubota Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.32. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Articles

