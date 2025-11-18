Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.5399. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 97,121,874 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLMD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.28% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

