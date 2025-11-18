Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and traded as high as $44.51. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 846 shares changing hands.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

