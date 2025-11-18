SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.64 and traded as high as GBX 218. SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 210.50, with a volume of 4,083 shares.

SpaceandPeople Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.11.

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. SpaceandPeople had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpaceandPeople plc will post 9.538835 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

In related news, insider Nancy J. Cullen sold 2,500 shares of SpaceandPeople stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260, for a total transaction of £6,500. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

