Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Stock Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $29,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,844,995,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,687,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,151,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,149,000 after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.70 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.62.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

