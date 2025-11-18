Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.44 and traded as high as GBX 262.03. Saga shares last traded at GBX 255.50, with a volume of 266,615 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 185 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.

Get Saga alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAGA

Saga Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34. The stock has a market cap of £361.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 16.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga had a negative return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saga plc will post 34.7826087 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saga

In related news, insider Roger De Haan bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 per share, for a total transaction of £3,288,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saga

(Get Free Report)

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.