Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after purchasing an additional 214,565 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 584,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,666,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $471.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.92. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $546.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

