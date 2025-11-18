Empowered Funds LLC Has $21.76 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 848.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,610 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,849,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $539.27 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APP. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 484,338 shares of company stock valued at $243,010,812 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

