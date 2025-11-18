Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Director John Zupo Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director John Zupo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,722.64. This trade represents a 45.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vita Coco Price Performance
Shares of COCO stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $50.50.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vita Coco by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,992,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,678 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 164.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after buying an additional 762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 135.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,282,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after buying an additional 737,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.