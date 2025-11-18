Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Director John Zupo Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director John Zupo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,722.64. This trade represents a 45.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $50.50.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

COCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Vita Coco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vita Coco by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,992,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,678 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 164.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after buying an additional 762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 135.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,282,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after buying an additional 737,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

