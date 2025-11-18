Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Buys 225,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 62,975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,829,500. This trade represents a 0.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $321,750.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $317,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 125,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Articles

