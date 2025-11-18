Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and traded as high as C$4.00. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 60.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.12.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

