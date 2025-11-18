Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) CEO David Eugene Maher Sells 24,521 Shares of Stock

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) CEO David Eugene Maher sold 24,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,956,040.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 879,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,302.87. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Eugene Maher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acushnet alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of Acushnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,137,070.87.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Acushnet stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $657.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.76 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 8.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Acushnet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Research downgraded Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOLF

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.