MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Director Philip Peller Buys 6,666 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) Director Philip Peller acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.14 per share, with a total value of $600,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,665.18. This represents a 232.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.98.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 97.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 49.3% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 171,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

