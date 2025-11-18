Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 5,652 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,652 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $861,703.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 223,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000,714.44. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.8%

Atlassian stock opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -205.66, a P/E/G ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 458.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

