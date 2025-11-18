Empowered Funds LLC Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 874,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,695 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,887,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,475,000 after buying an additional 232,550 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,045,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,479,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $152,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ET opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.