Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 1,507 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7,562,075.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $21,211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 171,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 418,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.27. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $100.87 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

