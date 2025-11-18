Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,511,698,000 after buying an additional 345,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

