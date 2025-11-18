UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 902.4% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $320.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.23. The company has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

