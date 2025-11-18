Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.