Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,728 shares of company stock worth $6,448,990 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $220.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

