Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 34.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $200.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.46. The company has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

