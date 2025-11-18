Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average is $244.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

