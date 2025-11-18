Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $408.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 272.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

