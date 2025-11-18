Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 6,688 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $240.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.