Capital Square LLC Purchases Shares of 1,398 QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $166.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.30.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

