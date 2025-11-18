WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.8% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.