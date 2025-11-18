Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 447.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.00 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $4,809,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $147,095.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 97,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,826.14. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,512 shares of company stock worth $54,778,271. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

