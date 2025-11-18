Candriam S.C.A. Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,943,000 after buying an additional 1,376,631 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,612.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 224.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,634,000 after purchasing an additional 652,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,120,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,533,000 after purchasing an additional 620,918 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northland Securities set a $186.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $167.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $191.56. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.