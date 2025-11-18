Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,486 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 775.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

