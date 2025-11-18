Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,531 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,877,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after buying an additional 2,122,501 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,781,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,426,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 1,375,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.26.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Jason Montague acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $252,054. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa bought 10,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $197,066.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 369,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This represents a 2.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

