Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $996,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,076,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,317,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,354,000 after buying an additional 806,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,312,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,002,000 after buying an additional 483,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.