Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,846,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,488 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $185,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

