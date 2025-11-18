Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $131,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 658,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,761,000 after buying an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 477.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 158,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 131,139 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,991,000 after purchasing an additional 97,711 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

