Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 431.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $112.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

