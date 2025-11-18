Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE TEL opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.15.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

