Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,273,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,169 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Sunrun by 316.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,332 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sunrun by 5.5% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,053,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 264,024 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Sunrun by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,479,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,764,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 410,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.44.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,475 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $97,152.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 361,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,439.19. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $1,020,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 800,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,837.62. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,319. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

