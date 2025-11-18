Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,283 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Stryker worth $180,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 522,453 shares of company stock valued at $185,516,867 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8%

SYK opened at $359.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.16. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

