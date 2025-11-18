Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $546.71 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

